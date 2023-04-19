'We've faltered on many fronts': After Covid and energy crises, OVO Energy's CEO Raman Bhatia plots a fresh path to net zero

OVO Energy's CEO Raman Bhatia speaks to BusinessGreen about firm's refreshed net zero vision following the disruption wrought by pandemics, war in Ukraine, and soaring living costs
Back in the distant history of autumn 2019, OVO Energy unveiled its 'Plan Zero' strategy to largely decarbonise its own business, the energy it supplies to millions of households and businesses, and its...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.