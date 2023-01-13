Lithos Carbon rocks agricultural carbon capture

Meet the entrepreneur helping farmers capture carbon and increase crop yields - with rocks
Mary Yap has always been a stargazer. As a child growing up in the Seattle area, she would regularly sneak out of her room late at night, plant herself on the bathroom floor and stare up at the stars through...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial