Zoom in on Net Zero - with Tetra Pak's Alex Henriksen

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Managing director for North Europe at the global packaging giant discusses food waste, disrupted supply chains and packaging recycling with BusinessGreen’s editor in chief James Murray

Tetra Pak is one of the world's largest food packaging companies, providing a broad array of processing and packaging technologies for everything from ice cream and cheese to fruit, vegetables and pet food, across over 160 countries worldwide.

As well as protecting food and drinks products from wastage with its packaging, the Switzerland-based firm is a leader in environmentally-sustainable packaging, with all of the packaging produced by the company being recyclable.

Alex Henriksen, Tetra Pak's managing director for North Europe at Tetra Pak, recently sat down with BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray for a wide-ranging chat about the company's environmental and climate efforts, the need for packaging to be included in deposit return schemes to boost consumer recycling, and its vantage point as a leading packaging provider during the Covid-19 pandemic which posed huge challenges for food and drink supply chains.

The conversation can be watched in full above.

Tetra Pak was a partner of the Net Zero Festival 2021.

Tickets are now available for this year's Net Zero Festival. Find out more here.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Here are the most effective things you can do to fight climate change

How co-processing is boosting Sustainable Aviation Fuel supply

Most read
01

Study: Low carbon technologies boost house prices by roughly £10,000

20 July 2022 • 3 min read
02

Sunak v Truss: Who is the greenest candidate?

21 July 2022 • 14 min read
03

Government announces £3m funding boost for space solar project

25 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

Sunak pledges 'energy sovereignty' by 2045, as UK reckons with heatwave chaos

20 July 2022 • 9 min read
05

ZeroAvia secures $30m to advance hydrogen-electric aircraft plan

22 July 2022 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

Sourcing supply chain goods domestically can be less carbon intensive than relying on foreign imports | Credit: iStock
Supply chain

Poll: Sustainability concerns prompting smaller businesses to redraw their supply chains

NatWest research finds that sustainability is a rising priority at smaller firms, despite an increasingly challenging economic backdrop

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 July 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: GreenBiz.com
Supply chain

It's high time for the cannabis industry to embrace sustainability

Joel Makower asks how the fast expanding US cannabis industry could reduce its out-sized environmental footprint

Joel Makower, GreenBiz.com
clock 22 July 2022 • 8 min read
Amazon's new fleet of electric HGVs. Credit: Amazon
Incentives

Amazon announces $20,000 green grant for sustainable retailers

E-commerce giant is awarding US green retailers $20,000 grants to promote the adoption of sustainable practices

Amber Rolt
clock 21 July 2022 • 2 min read