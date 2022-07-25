Zoom in on Net Zero - with Tetra Pak's Alex Henriksen

Tetra Pak is one of the world's largest food packaging companies, providing a broad array of processing and packaging technologies for everything from ice cream and cheese to fruit, vegetables and pet food, across over 160 countries worldwide.

As well as protecting food and drinks products from wastage with its packaging, the Switzerland-based firm is a leader in environmentally-sustainable packaging, with all of the packaging produced by the company being recyclable.

Alex Henriksen, Tetra Pak's managing director for North Europe at Tetra Pak, recently sat down with BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray for a wide-ranging chat about the company's environmental and climate efforts, the need for packaging to be included in deposit return schemes to boost consumer recycling, and its vantage point as a leading packaging provider during the Covid-19 pandemic which posed huge challenges for food and drink supply chains.

The conversation can be watched in full above.

