'A plan for growth needs net zero': Labour's Keir Starmer hits out at net zero sceptic 'siren calls'

Keir Starmer has promised to place net zero at the centre of Labour's vision for tackling the cost of living crisis and delivering economic growth in the UK, as he announced plans today to establish a new body to advise government on its industrial strategy if the Party wins the next election.

Delivering a major speech this morning on Labour's vision to "reboot" the economy amid soaring inflation, living costs and energy bills in the wake of the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Starmer stressed that net zero was mission critical to the UK's future both politically and economically.

He argued there is no greater risk to business than climate change, and that failing to decarbonise and prepare for a warmer world means "you can forget about growth".

"This is about the future, of course," Starmer said. "Fail to tackle climate change, and you can forget about growth. There's no bigger risk to business. Look at how our infrastructure has struggled in the last few weeks in the heat."

He also hit out at any suggestion that delivering on the UK's 2050 net zero target could harm the economy, as has long been argued by net zero sceptics, most notably by several early Tory leadership candidates and Conservative backbenchers in the Net Zero Scrutiny Group.

It comes as former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss go head-to-head over the next month to see who succeeds Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and the next Prime Minister of the UK. Both have committed to the UK's 2050 net zero pledge, and stressed the importance of keeping the costs of doing so under tight control, having beaten off several previous contenders in the race who had also raised concerns about the costs of meeting net zero by 2050. However, Sunak and Truss have also faced criticism from green business figures over their broader climate and nature policy visions, and for the lack of clarity over a number of key green policy areas.

But Starmer today insisted there was "no tension" between delivering economic growth and net zero. "I want to be really clear on this point: We will not be distracted by the siren calls from the right or left that saw economic growth or net zero do not go together - that these two objectives are somehow in tension, or even that we should actively pursue a policy of no growth," said Starmer. "I reject that completely. It is totally the wrong way round. A plan for net zero needs growth. A plan for growth needs net zero."

Starmer today argued net zero was crucial to responsibly investing in the "challenges of the future", and that doing so offered a "clear opportunity to create wealth in the here and now", as he reiterated Labour's commitment to investing £28bn a year in climate action through to 2030.

"We see that pledge as a down-payment that will unlock the private investment which delivers the next generation of jobs," he said. "Because - the way I see it - some nation is going to lead the world in electric vehicles, in floating offshore wind, in new hydrogen and nuclear technologies. Why not Britain? But to maximise our collective contribution, we must be clear about the kind of growth we need. The growth I want for Britain is strong, secure and fair."

The speech comes as the UK faces a raft of worrying economic headwinds in the shape 40-year high inflation and a difficult winter ahead, with energy bills expected to rise above £3,200 a year in the autumn, which is likely to leave many businesses and families struggling to meet their costs. Details on the next upcoming energy price cap are expected to be announced later this week.

And, in his speech, Starmer warned the UK's economy remained "weaker than our competitors", and stressed that Labour would seek to fight the next election - which is set to take place no later than the end of 2025 - on economic growth, with net zero at the forefront.

He described the UK economy as "less resilient" and "brittle" while lamenting that "ultimately we are all poorer for it" as he announced that a Labour government would scrap business rates "and replace them with a system that levels the playing field".

Starmer also said that should Labour win the next general election it would draw up a new industrial strategy in order to help oversee the government's growth plans.

"It will provide advice that shapes policy in the way the Climate Change Committee does, or the Office for Budget Responsibility," Starmer explained. "A permanent part of the landscape that sets out our strategic national priorities that go beyond the political cycle, brings in the expertise of business, science and the unions, and holds us to account for our decisions. And builds confidence for investors that will boost long-term growth and productivity."

It came Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, appeared to back away from the Party's previous support for nationalising UK industries such as electricity and water, which had been key commitments under former leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2019.

In an interview on BBC Radio Four's Today programme earlier, Reeves suggested Labour no longer supported nationalisation of electricity and water, arguing such policies were incompatible with the Party's pledge to introduce new fiscal rules aimed at restraining public spending.

Reeves said that "to be spending billions of pounds on nationalising things, that just doesn't stack up against our fiscal rules", adding that nationalisation pledges "were a commitment in a manifesto that secured our worst results since 1935". "We have strapped the 2019 manifesto," she said.

While figures on the left have argued nationalising electricity and water could help to accelerate decarbonisation while cutting costs for consumers, others and industry bodies maintain that such firms are committed to tackling climate change, and that nationalisation risks stymying green investment and causing market disruption.

In contrast to Labour, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) today called for public ownership of energy retail companies, arguing this would help cut down on household energy bills, accelerate the rollout of green home energy efficiency retrofits, and help combat climate change.

The TUC said the UK energy system was "broken", but estimated that nationalising the UK's "Big Five" energy suppliers - British Gas, EDF Energy, E.On, Ovo and ScottishPower - would come at a cost of less than £2.85bn, while pointing out that the government has already spent £2.7bn over the past year bailing out failed energy companies.

"It is time to lift the burden of failed privatisation off families," said TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady. "No more shareholder pay-outs. No more fat cat bonuses. No more take-the money-and run-companies that collapse overnight. Just fair prices from an energy company owned by us all and run for our benefit."

Energy UK, the trade association which represents the vast majority of the UK's energy supply sector, declined to comment on TUC's calls today.