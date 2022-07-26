We must get a handle on integrity in voluntary carbon markets - and fast

As distrust in ESG grows, it is critical to ensure the rush for carbon credits is harnessed for the benefit of the planet and communities most vulnerable to climate change, writes the VCMI's Rachel Kyte
The summer of 2022 is a summer of discontent as businesses, investors and consumers struggle to cope with supply chain disruption, an energy crisis, food price spikes, and inflation. It's also a summer...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial