Zoom in on Net Zero: Energy Saving Trust CEO Mike Thornton

Mike Thornton is chief executive of Energy Saving Trust, an independent, not-for-profit organisation which works with individuals, business, communities and governments to save energy, reduce carbon emissions and help deliver a zero carbon society.

Thornton has over 30 years' experience in the environmental, energy efficiency, transport and recycling sectors, and before joining the Energy Saving Trust almost two decades ago, he worked for Friends of the Earth Scotland and then Lothian and Edinburgh Environmental Partnership, which is now known as Changeworks).

Today, Thornton is also a member of the Climate Emergency Response Group (CERG), the Scottish Council for Development and Industry's (SCDI) Clean Growth Leadership Group, and chairs the Scottish Government's Heat Pump Sector Deal expert advisory group, and the Scottish Power Foundation.

Sitting down for a video call with BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray recently, Thornton spoke about the current energy crisis impacting business and household bills, the challenge and opportunity of decarbonising homes and heating, and how the UK can fund much needed energy efficiency measures to upgrade millions of draughty homes across the country.

