Survey: Public wants to see greater investment in technological carbon removal solutions

Polling has suggested there is strong public support for public and business investments in carbon removal measures, ranging from afforestation to technological solutions such as direct air capture (DAC).

A survey of more than 1,500 people commissioned by climate services and analysis firm BeZero Carbon has found that 86 per cent of people want the government to invest in the development of carbon removal capacity. Support for business investments in carbon removal was found to be even higher, at 87 per cent, with nearly half of respondents arguing it was necessary even if it impacted businesses' revenues.

The poll also reveals the credibility of carbon offsetting by companies and governments remains highly contentious among the public, with only one in 10 people surveyed reporting they believed it to be "very effective".

Somewhat conversely, however, the poll reveals that companies that engage in offsetting are likely to receive a positive reaction from the public, with two thirds of respondents having a 'net positive reaction' when asked about their feelings towards a firm that engaged in the practice, according to the survey.

The findings also reveal there is a general lack of awareness around carbon offsetting, with just 45 per cent of respondents knowing what the term means. Understanding of the term was greater among older populations, with less than a third of under 35s reporting that they know what carbon offsetting is, whereas over half of over 55s said they did.

The results have been included in a report, published this week, which urges government and businesses to accelerate investments in technological carbon removals and step up efforts to build public trust in the carbon removals market.

"We are at a critical point," said the report author Ted Christie-Miller, head of carbon removals at BeZero Carbon. "Alongside efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to renewable energy, offsetting and carbon removals are a crucial part of the UK's net zero toolkit, but they are poorly understood and under-invested in. Government and businesses must act boldly and at a pace to build trust and legitimacy in the voluntary carbon market if it is to succeed as a solution to tackling climate change."

The UK government has pledged £100m to support direct air capture and other greenhouse gas removal technologies. But BeZero Carbon said the level of support remained relatively low, highlighting how it was dwarfed by the £3.5bn recently earmarked for the technology in the US Infrastructure Bill.

The findings come more than a year after participants in Citizens Assembly UK said they were sceptical of technical solutions to remove carbon from the air, with the consensus being that nature-based solutions such as restoring forests, peatlands and other natural habitats were preferrable.

However, various reports have warned that direct air capture and carbon capture and storage technologies could prove critical to keeping global temperature rises at relatively safe levels. As such, calls have been growing for public and private funding to be unlocked to accelerate the growth of a nascent market that has chalked off a number of major technical milestones in recent months, most notably with the opening of the world's first commercial direct air capture facility in Iceland.

BeZero Carbon's report is published a day after the government launched the second phase of its funding competition for direct air capture and other greenhouse gas removals technologies.

Up to £64m in funding is up for grabs in the second phase of scheme, with biochar, DAC, and bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) projects all eligible, the government said. Projects that remove of CO2 from seawater using chemical or electrochemical means and those that permanently sequester carbon by applying minerals to soil are also within the scope of the competition, as are technologies which target other greenhouse gases, such as methane, nitrous oxide. and F-gases.

The government opened the next phase of the carbon capture funding programme as it released the list of 24 projects supported in the first phase of the scheme. Among the range of technologies that have been funded is the University of Exeter-led SeaCURE scheme to remove CO2 from seawater; a scheme to install DAC at the Sizewell C nuclear plant; a plan led by SRUC to capture methane from housed cattle; and a scheme to mineralise carbon by reacting rain water with basalt rock.

Only Phase 1 applicants can be considered for further funding in Phase 2, the government said.