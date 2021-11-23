Hattie Park is the sustainability manager at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) in Wimbledon, perhaps best known as the Wimbledon tennis championships.

She is an environmental sustainability specialist with over ten years experience developing and delivering corporate sustainability strategies, having joined the AELTC in February 2019 after nine years as sustainability manager at the BBC. She also has an MSc in environmental technology from Imperial College London.

Park will be speaking at the virtual Net Zero Culture event on 7 December, at which she and Formula E's sustainability director Julia Pallé will be taking part in a discussion led by BusinessGreen's editor-in-chief James Murray, titled Delivering Net Zero Through the Universal Language of Sport.

Ahead of the event, Park spoke about the role of sport in sustainability and the wider net zero transition in a short interview with BusinessGreen, which can be watched in full above.

