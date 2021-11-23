Government sets out net zero buildings guide for UK's public sector estate

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
The guidance includes advice for decarbonising historic public sector buildings | Credit: iStock
Image:

The guidance includes advice for decarbonising historic public sector buildings | Credit: iStock

Net Zero Estate Playbook sets out best practices for decarbonising schools, hospitals, prisons, job centres, offices, and other public sector buildings

The Cabinet Office has published guidance for decarbonising public sector buildings such as schools, hospitals, prisons, and job centres, in a bid to "drive consistency in the design, implementation and monitoring of the net zero transition across the UK government estate".

Launched today, the Net Zero Estate Playbook aims to ensure consistent approaches - such as using solar panels, LED lighting, and greener building materials - are applied across public buildings as the government pushes forward with its drive to decarbonise Britain's largest property portfolio.

The government is targeting a 78 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the public sector estate by 2035, and aims to then reach net zero by 2050, in line with the UK's wider legally-binding carbon targets.

At present, however, the public estate generates around two per cent of the UK's total emissions, and accounts for around nine per cent of emissions from the UK's notoriously inefficient and draughty building stock.

Designed for public sector bodies and government property professionals, the new Playbook therefore sets out advice and tools for assessing current emissions and energy use in buildings, and includes a raft of recommendations for implementing greener technologies and practices.

The Playbook includes advice for on a range of challenges faced by the public sector estate, such as how to curb emissions through the maintainance and repair existing buildings, how to install insulation or low carbon heating systems, how to upgrade historic buildings, how to undertake major refurbishment projects, and how to deliver net zero newbuild projects.

It also sets out recommendations for securing funding, offsetting remaining carbon emissions, monitoring the success and carbon impact of projects, and introducing green procurement policies.

The guidance, which is being applied to both existing and new properties, is also aimed at helping the Department for Health and associated public bodies improve the sustainability of hospitals through the use of low carbon materials and better understanding of a building's environmental impact over its entire lifespan, the Cabinet Office explained.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay, said the decarbonisation of public buildings was "absolutely crucial if we're going to meet our environmental targets".

"Property professionals should use the Playbook to turn best-practice into standard-practice," he explained. "It will put the public estate in a stronger position to deliver a 78 per cent reduction in emissions by 2035, and fully net zero by 2050." 

However, the Playbook does not include recommendations for taking into account 'whole life carbon' impact, which includes the amount of embodied and operational carbon emissions over the lifespan of a building, including construction.

Assessing a building's whole lifecycle carbon (WLC) has attracted growing interest in the property and construction sectors, with planners - including guidance from the Mayor of London - increasingly encouraging developers to calculate and reduce the WLC of their buildings.

Earlier this month, the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) also set out its own guidance for assessing and addressing the whole life carbon associated with proposed, new and existing buildings.

However, the Cabinet Office said whole life carbon was not in the scope for the government's Net Zero Estate Playbook "as the concept is currently in its early stages of development" and remains a "challenging area".

But it added that "future work will be needed to define the scope and requirements for this approach in a future version of this guidance".

"As a major land and property owner, UK government must transition its estate to NZ," the Playbook states. "The Office of Government Property (OGP) sets standards, provides guidance and tools, drives best practice to facilitate this transition and improve capability across government. As part of this work OGP has developed the NZE Playbook as an initial step to provide guidance and consistency in how to address net zero across the wider government property portfolio."

It added: "As aspects of wider government net zero policy are still under development, further guidance and commitments that emerge will be reflected in future versions of the NZE Playbook."

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

IKEA Foundation donates £4.5m to help drive 'transformative' change to sustainable finance

Why over half of FTSE 100 firms now link executive pay to ESG goals

Most read
01

Shell snaps up majority stake in floating wind project off Irish coast

19 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

'Whatever it takes, find a way': Ford sets goal of becoming world's largest EV maker

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

UN highlights ultra-low carbon footprint of nuclear and renewables

22 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

'The energy storage decade': Global capacity tipped for 20-fold increase by 2030

18 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

'A positive step': Government eyes further bans on range of single-use plastic items

20 November 2021 • 5 min read

More on Buildings

The Environment Act and the role of 'biodiversity net-gain'
Buildings

The Environment Act and the role of 'biodiversity net-gain'

The biodiversity net-gain requirement is among the most important conservation policy initiatives of the last two decades, argues Environment Bank chairman and founder Professor David Hill CBE

Professor David Hill, Environment Bank
clock 23 November 2021 • 5 min read
Energy House 2.0 will consist of two environmentally controllable chambers with the capacity to build four fully furnished homes | Credit: University of Salford
R&D

Energy House 2.0: University of Salford unveils partnerships to deliver simulated environment housing laboratory

Four property developers and manufacturers will build houses in the climate controlled facility as part of research into decarbonising the built environment

Bea Tridimas
clock 22 November 2021 • 2 min read
This year, 200 planning permissions have been granted on floodplain land for over 5,000 homes
Climate change

Government urged to ban building developments in flood-risk areas

A new report finds that ever more homes are at risk of flooding and calls on the government to implement policy changes that would bolster climate resilience

Bea Tridimas
clock 22 November 2021 • 4 min read