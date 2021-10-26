VIDEO: Professor Rebecca Willis, Hubbub's Heather Poore, Viki Cooke from BritainThinks tackle that most crucial of questions for green policymakers and businesses
The net zero transition will have implications for communities all around the world. How can political and business leaders ensure people are aware of the changes that are in the pipeline and are willing...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals
Choose from our 3 paid membership levels