Net Zero Festival: From commitment to reality - the route net zero for business

VIDEO: Boston Consulting Group's Bas Sudmeijer and HSBC’s Dr Celine Herweijer outline tangible actions companies across sectors can take to drive real impact

The tide is turning as businesses step up and make commitments to net zero. However, many organisations still lack the roadmap to translate pledge into reality.

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) Bas Sudmeijer - managine director and partner in the consulting firm's energy, environment and climate practices - and HSBC's group chief sustainability officer Dr Celine Herweijer both outlined some of the tangible actions of companies across sectors can take to drive real impact, in addition to sharing best practice examples.

The discussion, chaired by BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray, can be watched in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 29 September 2021 featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand by signing up for free on the Net Zero Festival website.

BCG is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.

BusinessGreen to host Net Zero Culture Summit

Community climate action is critical - but it needs patient, flexible and affordable finance to scale

