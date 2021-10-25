Net Zero Festival: From commitment to reality - the route net zero for business

The tide is turning as businesses step up and make commitments to net zero. However, many organisations still lack the roadmap to translate pledge into reality.

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) Bas Sudmeijer - managine director and partner in the consulting firm's energy, environment and climate practices - and HSBC's group chief sustainability officer Dr Celine Herweijer both outlined some of the tangible actions of companies across sectors can take to drive real impact, in addition to sharing best practice examples.

The discussion, chaired by BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray, can be watched in full above.

BCG is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.