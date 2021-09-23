Net Zero Festival Spotlight: Viki Cooke, co-founder of Britain Thinks

VIDEO: Leading green economy figures offer their candid views on what net zero means to them ahead of the Net Zero Festival 2021

Viki Cooke is a the co-founder and joint chair of Britain Thinks, an insight and strategy consultancy based in London, as well as chair of Hubbub Foundation,  an award-winning behaviour change charity that aims to drive healthier, greener lifestyles across a variety of sectors, from fashion and food to travel and home heating.

A pioneer of deliberative research methods, Cooke has played a cental role in some of the UK's landmark exercises in climate democracy, including the nation's first Citizens' Jury, as well as its inaugural Citizens' Forum and Citizens' Summit. 

As part of an interview series profiling speakers taking part at next week's Net Zero Festival, Cooke discusses the importance of public climate engagement on climate, why the UK's small business community should be on the frontlines of net zero transition, and the damaging impact of apocalyptic and negative language in discussions about decarbonisation.

