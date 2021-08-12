Arizona Muse is a fashion model, environmental activist and sustainability consultant.

After embarking on a hugely successful modelling career in 2009, Muse became increasingly interested in the stories behind garments she was wearing and helping to sell, and sought to learn more about where these materials came from and their environmental footprint. She has since gone on to become a vocal campaigner in for sustainability in fashion, in a bid to improve practices in an industry that has often faced criticism over its environmental footprint.

More recently, she has also founded the charity Dirt, which aims to promote biodynamic farming principles and reduce the environmental footprint of food, fibre and wool production.

Speaking from her new home in Ibiza where she has just moved with her family, Muse recently chatted to BusinessGreen's James Murray about the need to change the underlying business model of the fashion industry, why those with money no longer have an excuse not to spend it with ethical and sustainable businesses, and her new venture into the world of regenerative and biodynamic farming. The conversation can be watched in full above.