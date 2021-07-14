Andy Wales is chief digital impact and sustainability officer at BT, a role which puts him in charge of helping the technology giant understand - as he puts it "the big external changes coming down the track in terms of environmental social or economic issues".

As such, Wales leads on BT's climate change, environmental, supply chain human rights, and community impact policies, with a particular focus on the infrastructure network underpinning the growing, smart, digital and interconnected economy.

In a wide-ranging chat recently ahead of the Net Zero Festival later this year, Wales spoke to BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray about the changing and increasingly prominent role of chief sustainability officers in the corporate world, his own career journey into the green economy, the challenge of shifting the UK road fleet to electric vehicles, and the role of digital services and data in driving the net zero transition. The conversation can be watched in full above.

This article is part of BusinessGreen's Net Zero Innovate hub.

