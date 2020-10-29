Net Zero Festival: Slowing down fast fashion

VIDEO: Lucy Siegle quizzes supermodel and campaigner Arizona Muse, Selfridges' Daniella Vega, Planet Tracker's Robin Millington and Hello Halo Productions' Wendy Rattray about how to green the fashion industry

Fashion is a hugely influential industry in which trends are constantly shifting, but one the trend the sector has struggled to shake off is unsustainable so-called 'fast-fashion'.

Indeed, the shift in recent decades towards cheaper garments that use environmentally-damaging materials, chemicals and production processes combined with throwaway consumerism has thrown is harming human health, nature and the climate, and there is growing acknowledgement within the industry that it urgently needs to move onto a more sustainable footing. Fortunately, there are some signs that rising awareness of the climate and environmental impacts of garments may be helping to shift consumer attitudes, but there is a long way to go yet without too much time to get there.

So, to discuss the complex role for fashion in the net zero transition at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, journalist and broadcaster Lucy Siegle was joined by some of the foremost experts in the field: supermodel and environmental campaigner Arizona Muse, Selfridges' director of sustainability Daniella Vega, Planet Tracker CEO Robin Millington, and Hello Halo Productions' executive producer and managing director Wendy Rattray.

The conversation can be watched in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the world's first Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 30 September featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand through the Net Zero Festival website.