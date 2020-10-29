Net Zero Festival: Preparing for COP26

VIDEO: BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray chats to Boston Consulting Group's Bas Sudmeijer and Chaitanya Kumar from the New Economics Foundation about the significance of next year's UN climate summit

COP26, which is being co-hosted by the UK and Italy in Glasgow in November 2021, is the most important UN climate change summit since the Paris Agreement was first brokered in 2015. Pandemic restrictions pending, the event will see thousands of world leaders, top diplomats, business figures and experts descent on the Scottish capital to thrash out the crucial next chapter of the world's response to the escalating climate crisis. So what role do businesses have to play in the lead up to the summit over the next year or so?

At our recent Net Zero Festival, BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray spoke to Boston Consulting Group's Bas Sudmeijer, and the New Economics Foundation's head of environment and green transition Chaitanya Kumar, about the importance of next year's UN climate summit in Glasgow, and how businesses should best prepare themselves over the next 12 months. The conversation can be watched again in full above.

Boston Consulting Group is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.