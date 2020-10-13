Net Zero Festival: The investment case for net zero

VIDEO: Abyd Karmali OBE, managing director for sustainable finance at Bank of America, sets out the three key reasons for companies to turbocharge their net zero efforts, and how investors can benefit

Bank of America achieved carbon neutral status in 2019, secured 100 per cent of its electricity from renewables, and is one of a small number of financial institutions to recently pledge to disclose the climate impact of its lending practices.

Here, in a speech for the world's first Net Zero Festival last week, Karmali argues the case for investors to assess the climate risk to their assets and encourage companies and other investors to align with net zero emissions. His speech can be viewed in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the world's first Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 30 September featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand through the Net Zero Festival website.