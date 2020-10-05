Zoom in on Net Zero - with clean tech author Ketan Joshi

Science, climate and clean tech writer and analyst joins BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray to discuss his latest book Windfall, and Australia's ongoing political battles over climate action

Ketan Joshi is a leading energy, science and technology writer and analyst from Australia, who is now based in Norway.

After studying science at Sydney University, Joshi worked in the renewable energy sector for eight years, engaged in operational monitoring, data analysis, community engagement and corporate communications. He has also worked for Australia's national science agency.

Nowadays, however, Joshi has turned his attention to writing, analysis and journalism as a regular contributor to the likes of The Guardian, Huffington Post and ABC. He has just published his new book 'Windfall: Unlocking a Fossil-Free Future', which Joshi describes as "a culmination of a decade of work, analysis, writing and tweets about Australia's energy and climate opportunities and disasters".

Ahead of the world's first Net Zero Festival - which was hosted by BusinessGreen last week - Joshi joined BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray for our latest Zoom in on Net Zero interview to discuss his background in science and reneweable energy, his career transition to writing and analysis, Australia's ongoing political battles over climate action, the opportunities for community renewable energy, and the resilience for society offered by the shift to net zero.

