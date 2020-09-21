A year in review - OVO's progress to zero carbon living

VIDEO: Stephen Fitzpatrick, Adrian Letts, and Sara Wood reflect on the first year of Plan Zero, OVO's 10 year mission to drive progress to zero carbon living

One year ago, OVO launched 'Plan Zero', a direct response to the climate crisis.

Watch our exclusive interviews with the OVO leadership team as they reflect on the progress the company has made - with the onset of Covid-19 2020 has been a year like no other; but in spite of this, OVO has still reached several significant milestones.

This video is part of OVO Energy's partnership with the world's first Net Zero Festival taking place across three days from 30 September. Hosted by BusinessGreen, the event brings together top business leaders, influential academics and policymakers, and inspirational thinkers to provide an invaluable guide to the economic and industrial revolution that will define the post-Covid world.