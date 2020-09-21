LafargeHolcim cements new science-based emissions goal

LafargeHolcim is the world's first building materials manufacturer to get SBTi nod

LafargeHolcim has today become the first global building materials manufacturer to sign up to targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

As part of its pledge, the world's biggest cement manufacturer will reduce its direct and energy-related emissions - known as Scope 1 and Scope 2 - by 21 per cent by 2030. The company is also partnering with SBTi to develop a roadmap that will assist other cement producers in cutting their carbon emissions.

Jan Jenisch, chief executive of LafargeHolcim, said: "I am very excited to be working with SBTi, taking a rigorous science-based approach to shape our net zero roadmap and accelerating our efforts to substantially lower our CO2 footprint."

The SBTi provides independent validation of businesses emissions targets, only approving goals that are compatible with the 1.5C warming trajectory that provides the basis for the global goals agreed under the Paris Agreement.

Other commitments made by LafargeHolcim include pledges to increase the use of low-carbon and carbon neutral materials such as its ECOPact and Susteno cements. The company will also double its use of waste-derived cements manufactured at a 'net zero' cement production facility.

A 2030 target of emitting 475kg net CO2 per tonne of cementitious material has also been agreed, equating to a 17.5 per cent reduction in Scope 1 emissions and a 65 per cent cut in Scope 2 emissions.

In order to help meet the new emissions targets, the company said that over the coming decade it would pilot up to 20 Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS) projects in Europe and North America.

Alberto Carillo, director of Science Based Targets at the Carbon Disclosure Project, one of the members of the SBTi, said the confirmation of science based targets by a major player in the cement industry represents a significant step forward for global decarbonisation efforts. "As the largest player in one of the most carbon-intensive industries, LafargeHolcim's leadership demonstrates that a net zero economy is within reach," he said.

The news came just days after Reuters reported that Mexican cement firm Cemex has revealed its own carbon capture pilot, which will begin operation in early 2021. A partnership with London-based Carbon Clean is set to deploy technology capable of capturing up to 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually for as $30 per tonne, the news agency said.