Zoom in on Net Zero - with BT's Gabrielle Ginér

BT's head of environmental sustainability joins BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to reflect on a decade of transformational change in the world of business sustainability

Gabrielle Ginér has long been a leading light in the world of green business, having spearheaded BT's environmental sustainability drive for the past decade, which has seen the telecoms giant hit a raft of sustainability goals early in its quest to become a net zero company by 2045.

During her time as BT's head of environmental sustainability, the firm became one of the first to align its emissions reduction targets with climate science based on a 1.5C world, and it is among the growing number of corporates calling for an end to petrol and diesel car sales by 2030. Ginér's influence also extends globally, via her international climate advocacy role as chair of the UNFCCC Momentum for Change Advisory Committee.

Here, Ginér joins BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to discuss all things net zero, reflecting on her career to date at BT, the rapid rise of environmental and climate change issues on the wider business agenda over the past 10 years, and the ramifications of Covid-19 for the net zero transition.

The Net Zero Leadership Hub is brought to you in partnership with BT, as part of its support for the Net Zero Leadership Stream at the world's first Net Zero Festival this autumn. All the content on the Hub is fully editorially independent unless otherwise stated. You can find out more about the Net Zero Festival and reserve your place here.