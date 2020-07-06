Zoom in on Net Zero - with the CBI's James Diggle

VIDEO: Head of energy and climate change at Britain's largest business body joins BusinessGreen deputy editor Michael Holder to discuss green recovery efforts, keeping net zero on track, and priority policy areas ahead of COP26

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is the nation's largest business membership body and has been a fierce supporter of decarbonisation and the UK's 2050 net zero target. As head of energy and climate change at the CBI, James Diggle is at the forefront of the non-profit organsation's green policy advocacy, as the private sector embarks on the most rapid, far-reaching, and complex industrial revolution in human history over the next three decades.

In our latest 'Zoom in on Net Zero' interview as part of the new Net Zero Leadership Hub, hosted in partnership with BT, Diggle joins BusinessGreen deputy editor Michael Holder to discuss the challenges facing businesses during the mounting recession, the added implications of Brexit and UK trade deal discussions this year, and why net zero should remain a boardroom priority as it can help weather these disruptions and build a green, resilient recovery.

The Net Zero Leadership Hub is brought to you in partnership with BT, as part of its support for the Net Zero Leadership Stream at the world's first Net Zero Festival this autumn.

