Reports: Government to delay National Infrastructure Strategy to beef up net zero plans

BBC reports that court ruling over Heathrow planning approval may require government to modify imminent National Infrastructure Strategy

The government's long-awaited National Infrastructure Strategy will not be published "alongside" the Budget next week as expected, so as to give Ministers more time to strengthen decarbonisation plans, according to media reports.

The BBC reported that the strategy is now expected before May, with new Chancellor Rishi Sunak poised to make a number of changes to the wide-ranging plans.

Former Chancellor Sajid Javid confirmed three weeks ago that the strategy would be published alongside the Budget, but sources told the BBC that the 30 year plan was being refocused to reflect a likely increase in resources and better integrate the UK's net zero by 2050 goal.

The broadcaster also reported that the long-running debate on whether to include spending to upgrade housing in the National Infrastructure Strategy was continuing.

The strategy is the government's formal response to the National Infrastructure Assessment, which was published two years ago by an independent commission and called for a sharp increase in low carbon infrastructure spending covering everything from smart grids and renewable energy projects to rail links and energy efficiency upgrades.

Experts indicated that the latest delay could have been informed by the recent Appeal Court ruling that the government's approval for Heathrow expansion should have considered the implications for the Paris Agreement.

This week a fresh legal challenge was launched against the HS2 high speed rail project by campaigner and broadcaster Chris Packham, which aims to deploy similar arguments to those which saw the approval for Heathrow expansion ruled illegal.

"Every important policy decision should now have the future of our environment at the forefront of its considerations," Packham said. "But in regard to the HS2 rail project I believe our government has failed. I believe that essential submissions regarding environmental concerns were ignored by the review panel."

The Department for Transport said it was considering the claim and would respond in due course, while insisting it was committed to delivering "one of the UK's most environmentally responsible infrastructure projects", which will play a key role in "reducing carbon emissions by providing an alternative to domestic flights and cutting congestion on our roads".

But the HS2 challenge could be the first of many, with journalist and campaigner George Monbiot announcing this week that he was working with the Good Law Project and Ecotricity founder Dale Vince to use the "massive and crucial precedent" established by the Heathrow ruling to challenge the UK government's entire policy for approving new energy projects.

"It's hard to see how the government could resist our case," Monbiot said. "The Heathrow judgment hung on the government's national policy statement on airports. This, the judges found, had not been updated to take account of the Paris climate agreement. New fossil fuel plants, such as the gas burners at Drax in Yorkshire the government approved last October, are enabled by something very similar: the national policy statements on energy infrastructure. These have not been updated since they were published in 2011. As a result, they take no account of the Paris agreement, of the government's new climate target (net zero by 2050, as opposed to an 80 per cent cut) or of parliament's declaration of a climate emergency."

The Treasury now has three weeks to accept the case and change its policy to reflect the government's climate commitments or potentially face legal action that could see the policy declared unlawful.

It remains to be seen if the delayed National Infrastructure Strategy seeks to address these escalating legal risks, but in the interim green groups are hoping Sunak next week makes good on the government's pledge to put the environment at the heart of the Budget.

Reports have suggested the Treasury could unveil new measures to curb red diesel subsidies and introduce new incentives to encourage building energy efficiency upgrades, while the Chancellor is said to be considering an end to the freeze on fuel duty.

Meanwhile, green trade bodies are continuing to call for the government to urgently confirm the future of the Renewable Heat Incentive, which is due to close in March 2021, step up wider energy efficiency support, and provide clarity on when the long-awaited Energy Whitepaper can be expected.

Separately, the National Infrastructure Commission, which produced the original National Infrastructure Assessment, today published a new report detailing how increased investment in new technologies such as low carbon hydrogen generation could be the best way to deliver low cost power to UK consumers while delivering net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The report revealed how detailed modelling using the latest available industry data suggests consumers could see electricity bills up to 30 per cent lower than under alternative energy mixes if hydrogen power generation proves as effective as the projections suggest.

The report separately notes cost reductions in bringing renewable technologies on stream over the past 10 years, while costs of building and running nuclear power stations have not fallen consistently, even in countries that have built fleets of similar designed reactors. When considered alongside the potential for bioenergy with carbon capture and storage to run baseload - providing a constant, reliable flow of power - this weakens the case for committing to a new fleet of nuclear power stations now, the report concludes.

"Making decisions now, such as committing to a fleet of nuclear power plants, rules out a more diverse future generation mix and the potential this has to reduce costs to consumers," the Commission's report notes. "Policy decisions that lock the UK consumer into paying for large scale programmes with long construction times risk missing opportunities that may emerge."

The report comes ahead of both the National Infrastructure Strategy and Energy Whitepaper, which is expected to contain proposals for new support mechanisms designed to revive a number of shelved nuclear projects in the UK, alongside continued support for renewables and emerging technologies such as green hydrogen.