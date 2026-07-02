Is the social media ban for under-16s a chance to go 'back to basics' on climate comms?

Communications experts share their thoughts on how the proposed ban on social media for under 16s might provide an opportunity to reinvigorate the UK's climate and nature discourse
Last month, the government announced plans to ban social media platforms such as Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X from offering services to under-16s, while tightening restrictions...
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