Royal Mail delivers 31 per cent reduction in emissions

Delivery giant reveals how electric vehicle fleet and energy efficiency improvements across its estate have moved it a major step towards goal of net zero emissions by 2040
Royal Mail has reduced its carbon emissions by 31 per cent since 2021, helping the company giant cement its position as the 'UK's greenest' delivery operator while keeping it on track to reach its goal...
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