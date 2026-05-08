Elements Green acquires 300MW Newarthill battery energy storage project

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Developer said it expects transmission connected battery storage project to play a key role in supporting UK's energy transition

Renewables developer Elements Green has expanded its UK energy storage portfolio with the acquisition of the 300MW Newarthill Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) from Geocore. Elements Green confirmed...

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