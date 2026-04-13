How a peatland restoration project is aiming to boost UK farming resilience

A project led by Pollybell Farms is aiming to rewet peatlands to help decarbonise energy and food production in Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire
A new whole-system approach aims to decarbonise energy and food production by reimagining peatland productivity. The RePeat project - launched in January 2026 by organic farming business Pollybell in...
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