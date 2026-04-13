'It's a tipping point': Octopus EV reports near-90 per cent surge in leasing orders

Electric car leasing firm claims UK orders surged in March, as drivers and businesses seek to avoid soaring petrol pump prices
Octopus Electric Vehicles (Octopus EV) claims to have enjoyed a near-90 per cent monthly surge in orders for electric car leases in March, as UK drivers and businesses grapple with soaring petrol and diesel...
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