Technology Prosperity Deal: UK and US confirm plan to 'unleash' nuclear energy development

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Picture by Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Picture by Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

Governments ink memorandum of understanding promising co-operation on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, civil nuclear development, and fusion R&D

The UK and US governments have signed a landmark science and technology deal, promising to pioneer breakthrough fusion technologies and lead the world into a "golden age" of nuclear energy development....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'UK first': University of Derby debuts new Institute of Carbonomics

ISO and GHG Protocol partnership: 'The direction of travel is simplification'

More on Nuclear

UK and US announce major partnership to deliver new wave of nuclear projects
Nuclear

UK and US announce major partnership to deliver new wave of nuclear projects

Governments and companies ink series of deals to advance plans for fleet of small modular reactors across the UK

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 September 2025 • 6 min read
EDF confirms plan to extend life of nuclear plants
Nuclear

EDF confirms plan to extend life of nuclear plants

Heysham 1 and Hartlepool power stations to continue generating until March 2028, following latest extension of 12 months

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 September 2025 • 2 min read
Study: World's nuclear reactors set new generation record in 2024
Nuclear

Study: World's nuclear reactors set new generation record in 2024

Sector delivers new wave of projects, as World Nuclear Association insists tripling of global capacity in support of net zero goals is both necessary and achievable

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 September 2025 • 5 min read