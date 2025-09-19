Technology Prosperity Deal: UK and US confirm plan to 'unleash' nuclear energy development

Governments ink memorandum of understanding promising co-operation on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, civil nuclear development, and fusion R&D
The UK and US governments have signed a landmark science and technology deal, promising to pioneer breakthrough fusion technologies and lead the world into a "golden age" of nuclear energy development....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis