Is the UK's energy storage growing fast enough?

clock • 5 min read
Is the UK's energy storage growing fast enough?

Victor Becerra explains why paying wind farms not to export power may soon be a thing of the past

Britain's booming green energy generation has a costly side-effect: the national electricity system operator has had to compensate wind turbine operators that could have produced more clean electricity...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Infrastructure

Methane madness
Infrastructure

Methane madness

'Stubbornly high' levels of methane emissions remain a glaring market and policy failure - governments must act

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 May 2025 • 5 min read
Long Duration Energy Storage: Is the government guilty of 'anti-battery bias'?
Infrastructure

Long Duration Energy Storage: Is the government guilty of 'anti-battery bias'?

Leading developers are warning a proposed new subsidy scheme will create 'arbitrary barriers to entry' for battery energy storage systems, but government insists the plans are 'technology-neutral'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 May 2025 • 8 min read
Study: Underground cables are 4.5 times more expensive than overhead lines
Infrastructure

Study: Underground cables are 4.5 times more expensive than overhead lines

Government Minister hails analysis as further evidence "pylons are the best option for billpayers"

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 April 2025 • 4 min read