10 European firms every sustainability professional should know

From smart sockets to solar fabric, these businesses and innovations could be great additions to your sustainability toolkit
Between 2010 to 2022, "the number of emerging technology companies tackling the climate crisis has increased 4x", to nearly 45,000. That's according to a report by TechNation, released in November...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial