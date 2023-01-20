Government confirms plans for new Deposit Return Scheme

The government has today confirmed long-awaited plans to introduce a new Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, unveiling plans to roll out the cash incentive scheme from 2025 - a year later than originally planned.

Defra today published a consultation response detailing how small cash deposits will be placed on single-use drinks containers, which will be returned to customers when they return their drinks bottles or cans for recycling. A network of reverse vending machines and designated recycling collection sites will be rolled out where people can return their bottles and receive their cash back.

The government said it would introduce new regulations governing the scheme through secondary legislation enabled by the passage of the Environment Act last year.

Defra added that based on the experience of existing DRSs across Europe the new incentives are expected to cut littering of drinks bottles and cans by around 85 per cent, while also boosting recycling rates that have flat-lined in recent years. In Germany, Finland, and Norway recycling rates for packaging covered by their DRSs stand at 90 per cent. In contrast, current recycling rates for drinks containers in the UK sit at around 70 per cent.

"We want to support people who want to do the right thing to help stop damaging plastics polluting our green spaces or floating in our oceans and rivers," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "That is why we are moving ahead using our powers from our landmark Environment Act to introduce a Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers. This will provide a simple and effective system across the country that helps people reduce litter and recycle more easily, even when on the move."

However, some environmental campaigners were left disappointed by both the further year delay to the introduction of the scheme and its failure to take an 'all-in' UK-wide approach that includes glass bottles as well as plastic bottles and cans.

The government consultation response confirms that the DRS in England and Northern Wales will exclude glass bottles and will only cover PET plastic bottles and steel and aluminium cans. However, in Wales the scope of the scheme will be wider with glass bottles included. Scotland's DRS, which is due to go live this August after a series of delays, also covers glass bottles, as well as drinks cans and plastic bottles.

The UK government said it will work now with the Devolved Administrations and industry to press ahead with delivery of the scheme, including the appointment of a Deposit Management Organisation to establish and run the scheme.

The news was welcomed by Dusan Stojankic, vice president of operations at Coca-Cola in Great Britain and Ireland. "Coca-Cola has long called for a well-designed Deposit Return Scheme that works seamlessly across Great Britain to reduce litter, and enable more packaging to be collected and recycled at the highest quality," he said. "The plans outlined by DEFRA are a step to achieving just that. We'll continue to work closely with officials, retailers and our peers across the industry to ensure that the scheme is easy for consumers to use, while delivering the best outcome for the environment."

Gavin Partington, director general of the British Soft Drinks Association, similarly welcomed the new plans. "We welcome Defra's commitment to introducing an all-in can/PET deposit return scheme in England, Wales and Northern Ireland," he said. "By kickstarting the UK's circular economy for drinks containers, the Deposit Return Scheme will help consumers play their part in ensuring the containers they buy are returned for recycling. We look forward to working with officials to help guarantee its success."

However, Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet argued that while the new scheme was welcome the failure to extend the DRS to cover glass bottles across the whole of the UK represented a missed opportunity.

"I commend Defra on announcing the plans for implementing a badly needed Deposit Return Scheme across the UK, Ministers are right to prioritise a circular economy," she said. "Despite this, we are set to disincentivise consumer recycling of what would otherwise be perfectly recyclable containers like glass bottles. An all-in deposit return scheme across all four nations of the UK is the only way we will radically reduce our dependence on natural resources. We cannot continue to ignore the UK's chronically low levels of glass recycling. We need urgent systems change that do not create perverse incentives in the market and leave our environment open to perpetual degradation."

Campaigners have warned that failing to include glass bottles in the scheme could incentivise some manufacturers to switch to glass bottles, which tend to higher lifecycle emissions due to their energy intensive manufacturing processes and greater weight that can lead to higher transport emissions.

Libby Peake, head of resource policy at Green Alliance, similarly criticised the failure to introduce a comprehensive scheme UK-wide scheme, arguing the government was in direct breach of its manifesto pledge to introduce a DRS that included glass bottles.

"The deposit return scheme is urgently needed to increase recycling rates, avoid needless waste and clean up our streets," she said. "But unfortunately, this plan is late and stops short of including glass bottles in the scheme. This will only add to consumer confusion, put England at odds with Wales and Scotland's all-in schemes and break a manifesto pledge."

Defra insisted glass bottles would instead be covered by an Extended Producer Responsibility scheme, which will place targets on producers in relation to glass recycling. Extended Producer Responsibility schemes require manufacturers to pay towards the cost of waste infrastructure, providing them with an incentive to ensure recycling rates are increased.

The government also reiterated that the latest moves are part of a wider push to crack down on avoidable plastic waste, including confirmation last week that single-use plastic plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks, and expanded and extruded polystyrene food and drinks containers, including cups, will be banned from October this year.