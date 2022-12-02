Three primers for buying carbon offsets

As interest and scrutiny involving the use of carbon credits toward net zero goals intensifies, resources from Shopify, Frontier Climate, and Ecosystem Marketplace have some answers for corporate buyers
The process of purchasing carbon offsets - whether they are focused on removals, such as those enabled by direct air capture technology, or avoidance, such as projects that protect forests and other natural...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial