Can Iron Ox's smart greenhouses take an edge off climate chaos?

clock • 6 min read
Credit: IronOx
Image:

Credit: IronOx

Rebekah Moses is moving from Impossible Foods to the controlled environment agriculture space, but why?

While indoor agriculture startups such as Plenty, Bowery and GrowUp Farms have continued to rein in big checks from impact investors this year, I kept wondering about what good they can actually accomplish...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Rishi Sunak promises to protect the environment as PM as new cabinet takes shape

25 October 2022 • 8 min read
02

Study: Heat pumps cheaper to install and run than gas boilers

25 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Reports: PM mulling expansion of windfall tax on oil and gas profits

28 October 2022 • 5 min read
04

Graham Stuart to remain as Climate Minister, as latest 'green' ministerial roles confirmed

27 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

Masdar snaps up UK battery storage developer Arlington Energy

25 October 2022 • 2 min read

More on Technology

Global Briefing: EU confirms 2035 ban for new petrol and diesel cars
Policy

Global Briefing: EU confirms 2035 ban for new petrol and diesel cars

Australia vows to cut methane emissions, the US ratifies the Kigali Agreement, and all the other green business news from around the world this week

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 October 2022 • 7 min read
Eating lots of meat is bad for the environment - but we don't know enough about how consumption is changing
Supply chain

Eating lots of meat is bad for the environment - but we don't know enough about how consumption is changing

Kerry Smith, University of Reading and Emma Garnett, University of Oxford - The Conversation
clock 28 October 2022 • 5 min read
Credit: Walmart
Energy

Walmart suppliers join forces to buy renewable electricity

Under Gigaton PPA, a diverse group including Amy’s Kitchen, Great Lakes Cheese, Levi Strauss & Co., The J.M. Smucker Co. and Valvoline is contracting for 250,000 megawatt-hours of power annually

Heather Clancy, GreenBiz.com
clock 28 October 2022 • 4 min read