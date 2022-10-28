Can Iron Ox's smart greenhouses take an edge off climate chaos?

Rebekah Moses is moving from Impossible Foods to the controlled environment agriculture space, but why?
While indoor agriculture startups such as Plenty, Bowery and GrowUp Farms have continued to rein in big checks from impact investors this year, I kept wondering about what good they can actually accomplish...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial