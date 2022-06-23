BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: In photos

All the winners and highly commended entries from last night's prestigious BusinessGreen Leaders Awards
There may have been widespread travel disruption across the UK this week, but it did not prevent the great and good of the green economy coming together once again to celebrate their hugely impressive...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial