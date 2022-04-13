Costco and Walmart: A tale of two supply chains

clock • 9 min read
Walmart is targeting net zero by 2040 | Credit: iStock
Image:

Walmart is targeting net zero by 2040 | Credit: iStock

How are these two brick and mortar retail giants tackling Scope 3 emissions in their supply chains? The answer lies in what’s left unsaid as much as what’s disclosed

Costco and Walmart; the tale of two supply chains. Both of these global retail giants sell food, clothing and an array of other products. Their supply chains are vast and complex. They are some of the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Octopus Energy swoops for heat pump manufacturer RED in 'multi-million pound' deal

12 April 2022 • 3 min read
02

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: Finalists Announced

12 April 2022 • 6 min read
03

A missed opportunity so big you can see it from the Kremlin

07 April 2022 • 10 min read
04

Tech giants launch $925m fund to shrink costs of carbon removal technologies

12 April 2022 • 4 min read
05

NatWest launches £1.5m climate training programme for 16,000 staff

11 April 2022 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

A range of M&S clothes is now available through the Hirestreet platform | Credit: M&S
Recycling

M&S offers latest clothing collection for hire with fashion rental website Hirestreet

Latest spring/summer collection clothes from M&S can be hired for fraction of price of buying outright, in move aimed at combatting waste and 'fast fashion'

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 13 April 2022 • 3 min read
Material Exchange already counts clients including Levis, H&M and Target | Credit: iStock
Supply chain

'Untapped opportunity': Sustainable fashion platform Material Exchange bags €25m investment

Software firm used by Levis, H&M and Target aims to connect fashion brands with sustainable material suppliers

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 12 April 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: Mars Wrigley
Supply chain

Green ice cream: Mars Wrigley unveils plans for first factory powered entirely by renewable energy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 April 2022 • 2 min read