SBTi kicks off development process for new net zero finance standard

The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has published a net zero foundations paper that sets out the key issues it intends to explore as it works to create a new net zero standard for the financial sector.

The SBTi intends to launch its new Net Zero Standard for Financial Institutions in early 2023, in a bid to ensure the long-term climate strategies being unveiled by banks, investors, pension funds, and other financial players are consistent, comparable and align with the emissions reduction pathways recommended by climate scientists.

In the foundations paper published on Tuesday, the SBTi has confirmed it expects the forthcoming standard to reach a standard definition for what net zero means in the financial sector, while clarifying what a credible fossil fuel phase out approach and use of offsets looks like.

The standard is part of the SBTi's ongoing mission to drive greater standardisation of net zero targets across the economy. It will be published more than a year after its Net Zero Corporate Standard, which argued that corporate net zero targets should aim to cut emissions by at least 90 per cent, depending on the industry, with offsets only used where emissions are genuinely marginal and unavoidable.

"Having launched the world's first framework for corporate net zero target setting in line with climate science last year, the SBTi recognizes the need to create a similar standard that leverages the unique role financial institutions play in global emissions reductions," said SBTi co-founder and managing director Alberto Carrillo Pineda. "More than 900 companies are already committed to setting science-based net-zero targets. The SBTi's Net Zero Standard for Financial Institutions will bring clarity to this space and ensure that the growing momentum in the financial sector translates into science-based decarbonisation in the real economy."

There are currently 19 financial institutions with targets that have been certified by the SBTi as in line with a 1.5C warming scenario, including British asset manager Schroders. Meanwhile, more than 50 financial institutions have formally committed to setting long-term net zero targets on the SBTi platform, with more than 140 committed to nearer-term, interim targets.

More broadly, more than 450 financial firms responsible for assets of more than $130tr have pledged to deliver net zero emissions by mid-century, by signing up to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which requires companies to "use science-based guidelines to reach net zero emissions by 2050" that cover all emissions scopes.

However, the credibility of that net zero alliance has been questioned by many environmental campaigners, who have pointed out that member banks, investors, and insurers continue to finance fossil fuel exploration around the world and are failing to mobilise sufficient investment in clean technologies.

SBTi CEO Luiz Fernando do Amaral said understanding of what a credible long-term climate strategy looked like in finance remained limited.

"Immediate action is already possible for short term science-based targets," he said. "However, when it comes to net zero, there is little understanding of what it means for the finance industry. Our paper provides the clarity that has been desperately needed and will enable us to develop a Net Zero Standard for Financial Institutions that will help net-zero pledges deliver science-based action."

The SBTi has urged financial institutions to engage in development process of its new standard for the finance sector, and recommended they set near-term science-based targets as a first step to developing longer-term climate plans. "Financial institutions are critical players in driving real-economy emissions reductions through investments and lending activities," Amaral noted.

The publication of the foundations paper was welcomed by Mary Shapiro, vice chair of GFANZ. "As financial institutions make progress on their commitments to limit global warming to 1.5C, defining net zero and the criteria to assess that goal is critical," she said. "We welcome the efforts of the SBTi in bringing standardisation to the space and providing another resource for financial institutions as they transform their commitments into robust targets."