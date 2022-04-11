The power to save the planet is inside us all: How to get past despair to powerful action on climate change

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

How well people exercise their agency will determine the severity of global warming – and its consequences, according to leading scientists Michael E. Mann and Tom Bateman

Our species is in a race with climate change, and a lot of people want to know: 'Can I really make a difference?' The question concerns what's known as agency. Its meaning is complex, but in a nutshell...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Energy Security Strategy: Government promises 'major acceleration of homegrown power'

06 April 2022 • 11 min read
02

'It is now or never': IPCC concludes world has the tools and financial clout to halve emissions by 2030

04 April 2022 • 9 min read
03

Schroders introduces engagement objectives for equity and bond fund managers

06 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

A missed opportunity so big you can see it from the Kremlin

07 April 2022 • 10 min read
05

The Energy Security Strategy: What we know so far

04 April 2022 • 11 min read

More on Climate change

The UK's first vegan butcher opened in November 2020 in London | Credit: iStock
Marketing

Cultural change can deliver huge climate benefits: Here's what the IPCC recommends

The world’s top climate scientists have delivered a wealth of suggestions for driving lifestyle and behaviour change in support of the net zero transition - here are the key takeaways

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 April 2022 • 11 min read
The world's largest direct air capture facility, named Orca, opened in Iceland in September | Credits: Climeworks
Offsets

Has the IPCC just given the green light for a renewed focus on carbon removals?

The world's top climate scientists have updated their guidance on carbon removals technologies, arguing they are likely to prove essential to stablising global temperatures, but only if they are developed judiciously

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 05 April 2022 • 6 min read
Renewables investment must be ramped up as fossil fuels are phased out, IPCC has argued | Credit: iStock
Climate change

'Half measures won't halve emissions': The green economy reacts to IPCC's climate solutions report

Green business figures, politicians, environmental groups, economists and more react to leading climate experts' assessment of the solutions needed to deliver net zero

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 04 April 2022 • 24 min read