Accenture snaps up UK sustainability consultancy Avieco

Accenture has agreed to acquire leading UK sustainability consultancy Avieco in a deal that aims to strengthen the company's green services offering.

Accenture said the deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - would strengthen its Accenture Sustainability Value Promise, which aims to "embed sustainability into everything the company does... at a time when increasing regulation and new standards are expanding the call for accurate data in decision-making by clients across industries".

The consultancy giant added that Avieco's team of more than 60 professionals, headquartered in London, would bring extensive knowledge in environmental, social and governance (ESG) measurement and reporting, net zero strategy development and regulation, and real-time data analytics to Accenture's sustainability services offering. It will also bring access to a client base operating in range of industries including retail and consumer goods, financial services, technology and media.

"I am delighted to welcome Avieco to Accenture," said Toby Siddall, Accenture's sustainability lead in the UK and Ireland. "Its expertise in helping businesses better measure and drive value and impact from their sustainability initiatives for all stakeholders in response to growing demand for transparency and accountability will make it a great fit for Accenture.

"Effective data analytics and ESG measurement and reporting are vital to driving growth through truly sustainable business models and better decision making. Avieco will enhance our ability to help our clients put sustainability at the heart of their business transformations."

His comments were echoed by Ben Murray, CEO of Avieco, who said "Accenture's commitment to sustainability is strongly aligned to ours and its scale will help us expand our mission to turn sustainability promises into actions".

"Being part of Accenture will create new opportunities for our people and our combined expertise will help businesses become truly sustainable," he added.