Accenture snaps up UK sustainability consultancy Avieco

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Accenture snaps up UK sustainability consultancy Avieco

Consultancy giant beefs up green services offering with purchase of 60-strong Avieco

Accenture has agreed to acquire leading UK sustainability consultancy Avieco in a deal that aims to strengthen the company's green services offering.

Accenture said the deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - would strengthen its Accenture Sustainability Value Promise, which aims to "embed sustainability into everything the company does... at a time when increasing regulation and new standards are expanding the call for accurate data in decision-making by clients across industries".

The consultancy giant added that Avieco's team of more than 60 professionals, headquartered in London, would bring extensive knowledge in environmental, social and governance (ESG) measurement and reporting, net zero strategy development and regulation, and real-time data analytics to Accenture's sustainability services offering. It will also bring access to a client base operating in range of industries including retail and consumer goods, financial services, technology and media.

"I am delighted to welcome Avieco to Accenture," said Toby Siddall, Accenture's sustainability lead in the UK and Ireland. "Its expertise in helping businesses better measure and drive value and impact from their sustainability initiatives for all stakeholders in response to growing demand for transparency and accountability will make it a great fit for Accenture.

"Effective data analytics and ESG measurement and reporting are vital to driving growth through truly sustainable business models and better decision making. Avieco will enhance our ability to help our clients put sustainability at the heart of their business transformations."

His comments were echoed by Ben Murray, CEO of Avieco, who said "Accenture's commitment to sustainability is strongly aligned to ours and its scale will help us expand our mission to turn sustainability promises into actions".

"Being part of Accenture will create new opportunities for our people and our combined expertise will help businesses become truly sustainable," he added.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

The role of digital technology in the energy sector

Net Zero Finance: How financial firms can set science-based climate targets

Most read
01

Energy Security Strategy: Government promises 'major acceleration of homegrown power'

06 April 2022 • 11 min read
02

'It is now or never': IPCC concludes world has the tools and financial clout to halve emissions by 2030

04 April 2022 • 9 min read
03

Schroders introduces engagement objectives for equity and bond fund managers

06 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

A missed opportunity so big you can see it from the Kremlin

07 April 2022 • 10 min read
05

The Energy Security Strategy: What we know so far

04 April 2022 • 11 min read

More on Management

Stockholm, Sweden | Credit: iStock
Policy

Global Briefing: Sweden to set world's first consumption-based climate goal

Germany's clean energy blitz, Abu Dhabi's plastic bag ban, EU proposals for a coal embargo on Russia, and all the big green business news from around the world this week

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 April 2022 • 8 min read
Credit: Pinterest
Marketing

Pinterest announces ban on climate misinformation

Social media platform claims to be the first to have 'clearly defined guidelines' to tackle false or misleading climate change information across both advertising and user content

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 April 2022 • 3 min read
BusinessGreen owner Incisive Media acquired by Arc
Management

BusinessGreen owner Incisive Media acquired by Arc

Fast-growing global events, data and media platform Arc acquires Incisive Media and its stable of industry-leading business titles

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 06 April 2022 • 1 min read