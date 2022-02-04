How a humble mushroom could save forests and fight climate change

clock • 4 min read
The blue milk cap mushroom is a rich source of protein. laerke_lyhne , CC BY-SA
Image:

The blue milk cap mushroom is a rich source of protein. laerke_lyhne , CC BY-SA

The conversion of forests to agricultural land is happening at a mind-boggling speed. Between 2015 and 2020, the rate of deforestation was estimated at around 10 million hectares every year. Compared...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Breakthough: HSBC pumps $100m into Bill Gates' climate tech investment fund

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

CO2-free steel by 2030: Why Sweden's SSAB is pulling forward its green transition plan by 15 years

31 January 2022 • 4 min read
03

Rishi Sunak blames fossil fuels for energy bill crisis, as Treasury unveils £9.1bn support package

03 February 2022 • 7 min read
04

Top headhunters pledge to assess executive's 'climate competence'

01 February 2022 • 3 min read
05

Global Briefing: China reports record surge in offshore wind capacity

28 January 2022 • 6 min read

More on Biodiversity

Credit: Siemens Gamesa
Energy

Government seeks clean power contract supply chain reforms as EU tensions loom

Proposals for more robust assessment of supply chain plans from developers seeking clean power contracts unveiled by government

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 February 2022 • 6 min read
Powering shops and fridges, operating delivery vans and depots, packaging products and handling waste has significant impacts on the environment | Credit: iStock
Work

Lidl and Waitrose crowned the UK's 'greenest supermarkets'

Eco-ranking of UK's largest supermarkets underscores significant discrepancies between chains' performance on waste, emissions, and plastic

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 04 February 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: Green Biofuels Ltd
Biofuel

BP snaps up 30 per cent stake in Green Biofuels Ltd

Oil giant invests in leading biofuels provider, as company announces major new haulage deal thanks to partnership

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 February 2022 • 3 min read