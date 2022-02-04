Lidl and Waitrose crowned the UK's 'greenest supermarkets'

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Powering shops and fridges, operating delivery vans and depots, packaging products and handling waste has significant impacts on the environment | Credit: iStock
Image:

Powering shops and fridges, operating delivery vans and depots, packaging products and handling waste has significant impacts on the environment | Credit: iStock

Eco-ranking of UK's largest supermarkets underscores significant discrepancies between chains' performance on waste, emissions, and plastic

Lidl and Waitrose have been identified as the UK's 'greenest' supermarkets in a ranking of retailers' efforts to reduce emissions, food waste, and plastic packaging compiled by consumer charity Which?

The charity said the scorecard, which was published this morning, was the first of its kind, noting that it had analysed "hundreds of pieces of data" to compare the sustainability performance of the UK's 11 biggest supermarket chains.  

Budget supermarket Lidl scored highly for its relatively low greenhouse gas emissions and ambitious targets, whereas its high-end competitor Waitrose did consistently well across the board, Which? said. Asda and Sainsbury's tied in third place, three points behind the leaders.

Iceland came in last place after performing worst on greenhouse gas emissions by some margin, clinching an average score on food waste, and being found to use the most plastic relative to the number of items sold, the researchers said.

Iceland's emissions were found to be 73 per cent higher than Lidl's, relative to sales revenue.

Which? noted that Iceland's poor performance on greenhouse gas emissions could be due to its focus on frozen food, noting that keeping products cold throughout the supply chain was an energy intensive process.

The charity said there was room for improvement across the board, noting the exercise had identified "clear front runners" across different categories who set an example for others to follow.  

For instance, while Co-op's "outstanding levels of recyclability" shot it to the top of plastic rankings, it was found to waste 20 times as much food as online retailer Ocado, which came top of the food waste table.

Credit: Which?
Credit: Which?

 

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Financial services regulation: Focus on stability and net zero, government urged

'£35bn black hole': MPs call for urgent reform to motoring taxation

Most read
01

Breakthough: HSBC pumps $100m into Bill Gates' climate tech investment fund

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

CO2-free steel by 2030: Why Sweden's SSAB is pulling forward its green transition plan by 15 years

31 January 2022 • 4 min read
03

Rishi Sunak blames fossil fuels for energy bill crisis, as Treasury unveils £9.1bn support package

03 February 2022 • 7 min read
04

Top headhunters pledge to assess executive's 'climate competence'

01 February 2022 • 3 min read
05

Global Briefing: China reports record surge in offshore wind capacity

28 January 2022 • 6 min read

More on Work

Credit: Siemens Gamesa
Energy

Government seeks clean power contract supply chain reforms as EU tensions loom

Proposals for more robust assessment of supply chain plans from developers seeking clean power contracts unveiled by government

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 February 2022 • 6 min read
The blue milk cap mushroom is a rich source of protein. laerke_lyhne , CC BY-SA
Biodiversity

How a humble mushroom could save forests and fight climate change

Paul W Thomas, University of Stirling, The Conversation
clock 04 February 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: Green Biofuels Ltd
Biofuel

BP snaps up 30 per cent stake in Green Biofuels Ltd

Oil giant invests in leading biofuels provider, as company announces major new haulage deal thanks to partnership

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 February 2022 • 3 min read