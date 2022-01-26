Could the UK's competition regulator scrub the greenwashing out of fashion?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 8 min read
Campaigners have described the fashion industry as 'addicted to greenwashing' | Credit: iStock
Image:

Campaigners have described the fashion industry as 'addicted to greenwashing' | Credit: iStock

The Competitions and Markets Authority has embarked on a major crackdown of misleading green claims made by fashion brands - but can it deliver?

Last week, the fashion industry was put on notice by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) with the announcement it is to embark on a major crackdown against spurious green claims made by clothing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Study: UK leads Europe in climate tech investment

Tech lending hubs: Hubbub and Virgin Media O2 team up to tackle tablet e-waste

Most read
01

'Momentum around this technology is building': British Gas to begin installing home heat pumps

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
02

Global Briefing: Rio Tinto loses lithium mining license in Serbia

21 January 2022 • 7 min read
03

The power skills driving UK business towards net zero

21 January 2022 • 3 min read
04

Spirit of Innovation aircraft smashes electric vehicle speed record

20 January 2022 • 3 min read
05

'Irreparable damage to net zero': Ditching ECO levy would put 30,000 jobs at risk, industry body warns

21 January 2022 • 3 min read

More on Marketing

Align in the snow: Davos delay could push back key green discussions in 2022
Marketing

Align in the snow: Davos delay could push back key green discussions in 2022

With World Economic Forum's annual get-together delayed, key discussions over climate and sustainability discussions may also have to wait, warn S30 co-chairs Steve Varley from EY and Freuds' CEO Dr Arlo Brady

Steve Varley and Dr Arlo Brady, S30
clock 25 January 2022 • 3 min read
The showcase must go on
Marketing

The showcase must go on

The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are back for 2022, at a time when promoting the many strengths of the green economy has never been more important

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 January 2022 • 3 min read
The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are back for 2022
Marketing

The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are back for 2022

You can now enter the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards, which is set to return this June

BusinessGreen
clock 18 January 2022 • 2 min read