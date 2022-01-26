Could the UK's competition regulator scrub the greenwashing out of fashion?

The Competitions and Markets Authority has embarked on a major crackdown of misleading green claims made by fashion brands - but can it deliver?
Last week, the fashion industry was put on notice by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) with the announcement it is to embark on a major crackdown against spurious green claims made by clothing...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial