Study: UK leads Europe in climate tech investment

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Electric charging solutions received the lion's share of climate tech in transport sector | Credit: iStock
Image:

Electric charging solutions received the lion's share of climate tech in transport sector | Credit: iStock

But funding for decarbonisation innovations needs to be distributed more broadly to target a wider range of economic sectors, new PwC report warns

More funding flowed into climate tech start-ups in the UK between 2013 and 2021 than any other country in Europe, but work now needs to be done to stop investment from skewing heavily towards proven technologies that can deliver the quickest financial returns, a new report from PwC has today warned.

The consultancy giant's Net Zero Future50 report reveals that £6.5bn of venture capital investment was channelled into climate tech start-ups between 2013 and the first half of 2021 in the UK, a level of investment only exceeded by the US and China over the same time period.

The news comes after a ranking published by the UK government last November revealed six out of the 12 most valuble technology start-ups in the country are focused on the green economy.

PwC's head of disruption and innovation, Leo Johnson, said the findings confirmed the UK was at the leading edge of climate technology innovation.

"The UK has been pivotal in climate tech's growth over recent years and with COP26 highlighting the need for climate technology as part of the Glasgow Breakthrough Agenda, the space is emerging rapidly," he said. "Technology is not the panacea, but climate tech is a critical mechanism to get us on track to meet the 1.5 degree goal, and the UK is at the forefront."

However, echoing the conclusion of its State of Climate Tech report, which was published last month, PwC today warned funding flows to different climate technologies remains "uneven", with investment predominately focused on well-proven technologies that can deliver near-term profits.

"Critical funding gaps" remain for climate technologies that can decarbonise the built environment, industry, manufacturing, and resource management, the report notes, while the carbon capture, removal and storage sectors remains similarly under-funded.

Investment also needs to be better balanced within sectors, PwC said, with the analysis revealing that electric vehicles (EV) continue to take up the lion's share of venture capital funding pumped into the mobility and transport sector, while alternative meat start-ups are attracting far more investment than companies looking to scale natural carbon sequestration through methods such as oceanic ecosystem restoration in the 'food, agriculture and land use' (FALU) space.

"Investment is needed across all sectors, but the challenge is implementation, speed and scale," said Johnson. "It will take engagement and action from policymakers as well as investors to deliver the potential of these climate tech breakthroughs."

PwC said rules governing the global carbon credit market needed to be finalised to unlock more capital for solutions that could decarbonise high-carbon sectors, as without a clear financial case for capturing emissions or access to significant subsidies companies would find it difficult to justify investments in industrial decarbonisation projects.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Could the UK's competition regulator scrub the greenwashing out of fashion?

Tech lending hubs: Hubbub and Virgin Media O2 team up to tackle tablet e-waste

Most read
01

'Momentum around this technology is building': British Gas to begin installing home heat pumps

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
02

Global Briefing: Rio Tinto loses lithium mining license in Serbia

21 January 2022 • 7 min read
03

The power skills driving UK business towards net zero

21 January 2022 • 3 min read
04

Spirit of Innovation aircraft smashes electric vehicle speed record

20 January 2022 • 3 min read
05

'Irreparable damage to net zero': Ditching ECO levy would put 30,000 jobs at risk, industry body warns

21 January 2022 • 3 min read

More on Investment

'Nationally significant project': Government pumps £100m into Sizewell C project
Nuclear

'Nationally significant project': Government pumps £100m into Sizewell C project

Business Secretary argues new nuclear projects are critical for enhancing energy security and cutting emissions, but critics argue that level of subsidy support is spiralling

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 January 2022 • 5 min read
lectronic waste from throwaway gadgets poses major problems for the enviornment | Credit: iStock
Technology

Tech lending hubs: Hubbub and Virgin Media O2 team up to tackle tablet e-waste

New fund aims to support the delivery of 1,000 tablets to 'digitally isolated' households

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 January 2022 • 2 min read
'World first': Quintet Private Bank launches 'carbon neutral' fund managed by DWS
Investment

'World first': Quintet Private Bank launches 'carbon neutral' fund managed by DWS

New fund offers exposure to a range of green bonds and low-carbon equities

Ellie Duncan, Investment Week
clock 26 January 2022 • 1 min read