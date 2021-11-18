Tesco unveils new range of refillable cleaning spray products

Tesco's new cleaning spray bottle range can be refilled by mixing concentrated solution capsules with water | Credit: Tesco
Tesco's new cleaning spray bottle range can be refilled by mixing concentrated solution capsules with water | Credit: Tesco

Six spray bottles and their refill capsules will be available to buy across its UK stores from next week, supermarket giant announces

Tesco is launching a new range of own-brand refillable cleaning products which will be available to buy from next week, it announced today.

From Monday, Tesco customers will be able to choose from a range of six spray bottles that can be refilled by dissolving concentrated solution capsules in tap water, it said.

Products available include multi-purpose, anti-bacterial cleanser in a range of different scents, as well as a kitchen surface cleaner, bathroom surface cleaner, shower cleaner and window and glass cleaner. Each spray is priced at 80p, with the refill capsules costing 70p, according to the retail giant.

"Refillable cleaning products should prove to be popular with our customers," said Michael Williment, cleaning product buyer at Tesco. "Not only are they better for the planet - they are easy to use and cheaper than buying a new spray bottle each time."  

Tesco estimates that if its shoppers switched to using all the available refillable bottles, over 60 million pieces of plastic could be removed from sale each year.

The new range builds on Tesco's efforts to reduce the impact of plastic waste through its remove, reduce, reuse and recycle strategy. Since launching the strategy in 2019, the supermarket claims to have removed one billion pieces of plastic from its UK business.

