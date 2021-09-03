We're talking about the cost of clean energy wrong

Sarah Golden, GreenBiz.com
clock 03 September 2021 • 5 min read
We're talking about the cost of clean energy wrong

'You don't fight a war because you can afford it - you fight a war because you can't afford not to - We can't afford not to fight the war on climate change'

Have you owned a printer? If so, you've likely noticed printers' peculiar business model. The machine itself is often extraordinarily cheap. The ink cartridges, on the other hand, are jaw-droppingly...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Severn Trent announce renewable energy development partnership

01 September 2021 • 2 min read
02

Full disclosure: Polestar unveils lifecycle CO2 impact of its electric cars

02 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

Shell powers up plans to install 50,000 Ubitricity EV charge points

01 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

Gridlock Britain: Is the UK prepared for the rapid demise of fuel duty?

31 August 2021 • 8 min read
05

Amazon on the Amazon: Tech giant to help Brazilian farmers restore 20,000 hectares of rainforest

02 September 2021 • 5 min read

More on Energy

Government gives £24 million funding to expand low-carbon heat networks in Enfield Credit:Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management
Infrastructure

District heating project to reach tens of thousands of London homes following £24m funding boost

Latest award from the government's Heat Networks Investment Project to enable major extension of North London low carbon heating project

Bea Tridimas
clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
Scottish Businessman to invest in renewable energy training Credit:Edinburgh Boiler Company
Skills

Green Glasgow: Scottish businessman to invest £3m in energy training centres

Mark Glasgow, owner of the Edinburgh Boiler Company, has launched a new scheme to help tackle the renewable energy industry’s skills shortage

Bea Tridimas
clock 02 September 2021 • 2 min read
From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity
Energy

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity

Policy and investment to boost domestic manufacturing and skills training are urgently required to support the heat pump rollout, explains Dr Richard Lowes from the Regulatory Assistance Project

Dr Richard Lowes, Regulatory Assistance Project
clock 02 September 2021 • 6 min read