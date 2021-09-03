Holcim, the world's largest cement company, has vowed to become 'nature-positive' by 2030 through efforts to preserve biodiversity, lower its water intensity, and return freshwater to water-risk areas.

Unveiling a series of new biodiversity and water targets yesterday, the buildings material giant argued its new 'nature-positive strategy' placed it among just one per cent of the globe's 500 largest companies with science-driven biodiversity targets.

The plan, which is backed by a science-based methodology the multinational developed in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature, commits the firm to delivering a 'measurable positive impact' on biodiversity by 2030.

To this end, Holcim has pledged to establish rehabilitation plans for all its quarries by next year and establish a biodiversity baseline of all the company's managed land by 2024 using the ICUN's Biodiversity Indicator Reporting System (BIRS).

Magali Anderson, chief sustainability and innovation officer at Holcim, emphasised the firm's new biodiversity goals would complement its drive to become a net zero emission company.

"Building on our net zero commitment, our nature-based solutions play a vital role in reducing the impact of climate change and increasing our business' resilience," she said. "Becoming nature-positive plays a critical role in our vision to build progress for people and the planet."

Holcim's new strategy also sets out detailed targets for how the company can reduce its impact on water supplies. For example, the firm has committed to equipping all its sites with water recycling systems and ensuring that three-quarters are 'water-positive' by 2030.

The company has also pledged to reduce the water intensity of all its business lines by the end of the decade, against a 2018 baseline. And it has vowed to reduce the water intensity of its cement business by 33 per cent, its aggregates business by 20 per cent, and its ready-mix concrete business by 15 per cent.

Holcim also confirmed it planned to expand its range of solutions that have a positive impact on nature, pointing to a range of existing products that delivered environmental benefits. This includes bioactive concrete that can restore marine ecosystems, roofing systems that help curb the urban heat island effect, and permeable concrete that serves to recharge groundwater.

Eva Zabey, executive director of the Business for Nature group, predicted Holcim's new 'nature positive' drive could have a ripple effect across the entire building materials sector.

"Implementing Holcim's nature strategy can drive scalable change both within the building materials sector and industry as a whole," she said. "We need all businesses to rapidly step up their actions and commitments to protect and restore the ecosystems on which we all rely to create healthy and resilient societies."