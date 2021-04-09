Who are your climate justice advisors?
Climate justice is suddenly a political priority for the White House, but how should businesses tackle the many injustices that define the climate crisis and the clean tech transition?
For me, the most important element of President Joe Biden's infrastructure and climate action plan is the administration's conviction that "historically marginalized and polluted overburdened communities"...
More news
'Undemocratic': Greta Thunberg raises alarm over Covid impact on COP26 Climate Summit
One of world's highest profile climate activists suggests further postponement of crucial Climate Summit may be required, but warns any delay must not impact climate action
'Tipping point': Study reveals electric trucks are 'very close' to challenging diesel vehicles
Fast charging networks 'the linchpin’ in drive to decarbonise heavy transportation industry, according to study
Cool foods for a warming planet
A major US initiative is deploying behavioural insights to slash food waste at corporate canteens
Who are your climate justice advisors?
Climate justice is suddenly a political priority for the White House, but how should businesses tackle the many injustices that define the climate crisis and the clean tech transition?