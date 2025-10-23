Schneider Electric CEO: The clean energy and climate train has 'left the station'

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Schneider Electric CEO, Olivier Blum, at the company's 2025 Innovation Summit in Copenhagen - Credit: Schneider Electric
Image:

Schneider Electric CEO, Olivier Blum, at the company's 2025 Innovation Summit in Copenhagen - Credit: Schneider Electric

Olivier Blum touts AI and automation as key drivers of electrification, as fresh research claims clean tech could save Europe €250bn a year by 2040

Despite a well-documented wavering of the political consensus on climate action, the train has very much "left the station" when it comes to the clean energy transition, according to Schneider Electric's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Fatih Birol: Age of electricity is here, but dark geopolitical shadow looms over energy sector

Santander launches online tool to identify cost and carbon saving home improvements

More on Technology

Schneider Electric CEO: The clean energy and climate train has 'left the station'
Technology

Schneider Electric CEO: The clean energy and climate train has 'left the station'

Olivier Blum touts AI and automation as key drivers of electrification, as fresh research claims clean tech could save Europe €250bn a year by 2040

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 October 2025 • 4 min read
Government urged to remove financial and technical barriers to heat pump adoption
Technology

Government urged to remove financial and technical barriers to heat pump adoption

New research from consumer champion Which? finds consumers are increasingly open to installing a heat pump, but several barriers are preventing widespread adoption

Amber Rolt
clock 22 October 2025 • 4 min read
UK Ammonia Alliances launches in bid to accelerate growth of low carbon ammonia
Technology

UK Ammonia Alliances launches in bid to accelerate growth of low carbon ammonia

Alliance calls for supportive policies to ensure UK captures full economic, energy security, and decarbonisation benefits of developing a low-carbon ammonia market

Amber Rolt
clock 22 October 2025 • 3 min read