Inside Elon Musk's Tesla startup ecosystem
Is Tesla emulating Silicon Valley in its ability to catalyse an entire network of highly innovative clean tech companies?
The US might be falling behind Europe and China when it comes to the adoption of electric vehicles, but there's one thing that the US - well, specifically California - has been been able to do uniquely...
More news
Poll: A third of young people want more climate education at school
UK survey of 7-17 year-olds also highlights concern their views are not listened to by policymakers on climate change and environmental issues
Currys PC World aims to help customers 'Go Greener' with new campaign
Tech giant kicks off major new campaign designed to promote new wave of ultra-efficient smart technologies
Cornish mining firm finds 'globally significant' lithium grades beneath county
Cornish Lithium Ltd announces preliminary results of geothermal sampling as it announces plans for further fundraising round