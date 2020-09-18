Currys PC World aims to help customers 'Go Greener' with new campaign

Tech giant kicks off major new campaign designed to promote new wave of ultra-efficient smart technologies

Currys PC World is aiming to become "the UK's greenest tech retailer" with a new campaign to help its customers make greener choices.

Dubbed 'Go Greener', the new campaign will promote innovative green products, such as smart fridges which can help cut the average £30 of food waste produced by households every month. Other technologies featured in the campaign include smart washing machines and SodaStream Carbonating Bottles, which help cut the use of plastic bottles.

Currys PC World, part of the the Dixons Carphone group, will reward customers who make greener choices with benefits such as free delivery, installation, and recycling of old products. The company already recycles 65,000 tonnes of waste electronics each year, making it the biggest e-waste recycler among UK retailers.

"The issue of climate change is driving innovation in more eco-friendly tech and we're excited to showcase some of these developments in our first event aimed at helping our customers go greener," said Kesah Trowell, group head of sustainable business.

Other products which the company will highlight in its 'Go Greener' campaign include Samsung's Ecobubble range of washing machines, which use a bubble-generator under the drum to help water soak through clothes, cutting water usage and energy costs.

LG Smart Fridge Freezer, meanwhile, uses a cooling system to maintain a consistently cool temperature, speeding up the chilling process and "locking in freshness". And 'InstaView' technology means customers can knock twice on the fridge's door and see what's inside without opening the door, further enhancing its efficiency.

Pyrolytic auto cleaning ovens and energy-efficient dryers are also featured in the campaign.

"Currys PC World is committed to becoming greener, cleaner, and kinder to the planet and we're making great progress - from powering 100 per cent of our UK properties with renewable energy sources to switching to an electric or alternative fuel fleet by 2030," Trowell said. "We're in pole position to be net zero well ahead of the government's 2050 target and look forward to bringing our customers on our journey towards a more sustainable future."